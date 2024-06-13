EU seminar within the framework of the "Get the Right Skills" campaign

The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan held the last tenth seminar on June 13 as part of the campaign: "Get the right skills." ("Doğru bacarıqlar qazan"). The aim of the project is to increase the attention of young people to the professions in demand in the labor market in the future. The seminar was attended by motivators who distinguished themselves by their knowledge in the field of "green energy" - student Emin Khalifayev and roboticist Mahmoud Valili.

"Various EU-funded programs give Azerbaijani youth access to broad educational and professional development opportunities," said the head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko. Young people can take advantage of and realize their potential through the Erazmus+ student program and the vocational education program.

The current campaign is being conducted with the aim of obtaining a prestigious and highly paid job in the future. The EU is a long-term and strategic partner of Azerbaijan in the field of higher education, vocational education, culture, healthcare and other spheres. With the support of the EU, many Azerbaijani citizens have established businesses, started agricultural production, and gained new skills in other fields.