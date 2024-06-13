EU seminar within the framework of the "Get the Right Skills" campaign
The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan held the last tenth seminar on June 13 as part of the campaign: "Get the right skills." ("Doğru bacarıqlar qazan"). The aim of the project is to increase the attention of young people to the professions in demand in the labor market in the future. The seminar was attended by motivators who distinguished themselves by their knowledge in the field of "green energy" - student Emin Khalifayev and roboticist Mahmoud Valili.
"Various EU-funded programs give Azerbaijani youth access to broad educational and professional development opportunities," said the head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko. Young people can take advantage of and realize their potential through the Erazmus+ student program and the vocational education program.
The current campaign is being conducted with the aim of obtaining a prestigious and highly paid job in the future. The EU is a long-term and strategic partner of Azerbaijan in the field of higher education, vocational education, culture, healthcare and other spheres. With the support of the EU, many Azerbaijani citizens have established businesses, started agricultural production, and gained new skills in other fields.
Politics
-
- 13 June 2024, 22:13
On 13 June at 19:50 Armenian Armed Forces units shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Yukhary Buzgov village of Babek district of Nakhchivan.
-
- 13 June 2024, 16:22
On June 13, the Council of the European Union decided to help the Armed Forces of Moldova in order to modernize its air defense, the press release of the EU Council. Assistance in the amount of 9 million euros will be used to finance short-range air defense systems. Earlier, in April, the EU Council allocated 41 million euros to Moldova for the modernization of the Moldovan Armed Forces in the field of air surveillance and electronic warfare.
-
- 13 June 2024, 16:05
On June 13, the Khatai District Court of Baku granted the request of the investigative body to extend the period of pre-trial detention of the founder of the site “Meclis.info ” Imran Aliyev for another 2 months and 7 days, his family said. The defense intends to appeal against this decision.
-
- 13 June 2024, 15:34
Today, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced the decision in the case of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and others against Azerbaijan. Applications were submitted in connection with the blocking of 4 websites in Azerbaijan - azadliq.org , anaxeber.az , az24saat.org and xural.com , according to the legal information website aihmaz.org . The applicants, in particular, were Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty" (azadliq.org ), Azer Talibov (founder and editor-in-chief of the website (anaxeber.az ), Vugar Alekperov (founder of the site az24saat.org ) and Avaz Zeynalli (founder of the site xural.com ).
