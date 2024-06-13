The European Council of the EU will strengthen Moldova's air defense

On June 13, the Council of the European Union decided to help the Armed Forces of Moldova in order to modernize its air defense, the press release of the EU Council. Assistance in the amount of 9 million euros will be used to finance short-range air defense systems. Earlier, in April, the EU Council allocated 41 million euros to Moldova for the modernization of the Moldovan Armed Forces in the field of air surveillance and electronic warfare.

The assistance provided to Moldova since 2021 will allow it to better protect critical civilian infrastructure and the civilian population against the background of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. It will also enhance Moldova's ability to participate in EU military missions and operations.

Thus, the total amount of military assistance to Chisinau from Brussels reached 137 million euros, the message says.