    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • EU special representative does not confirm tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

EU special representative does not confirm tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar does not confirm reports about the concentration of troops and tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

«Despite certain allegations about military movements it is reassuring to know that  @EUmARMENIA is able to refute these. It also remains an untapped resource to help defuse misunderstandings and false perceptions and can provide good offices to both», - He wrote on 6 April in his account on platform X.

In its turn, the European Union Mission in Armenia reported a little earlier that on Saturday «patrolled today in the areas of Sotk, Verin Shorzha, Aravus and Movses. The situation was reported to be stable and calm».
 

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line