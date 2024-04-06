EU special representative does not confirm tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar does not confirm reports about the concentration of troops and tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

«Despite certain allegations about military movements it is reassuring to know that @EUmARMENIA is able to refute these. It also remains an untapped resource to help defuse misunderstandings and false perceptions and can provide good offices to both», - He wrote on 6 April in his account on platform X.

In its turn, the European Union Mission in Armenia reported a little earlier that on Saturday «patrolled today in the areas of Sotk, Verin Shorzha, Aravus and Movses. The situation was reported to be stable and calm».

