The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes that Armenia has no right to arm itself (updated)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of the Armenian Foreign Ministry of deliberate escalation on the border of the two countries.

According to the comment of the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Baku believes that Armenia has no right to build military fortifications on its territory, and Yerevan's claims that the acquisition of weapons is its sovereign right are illegitimate.

Baku considers Armenia's proposals to conclude a non-aggression and divorce pact as frivolous and calls them political manipulations.

In conclusion, the spokesman promises that Azerbaijan will take all necessary steps to counter the Armenian threat.

* * *

2024-04-06 11:47

The Armenian Foreign Ministry accused Azerbaijan of provocations on the border

The Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of a nighttime provocation on the border on the night of April 6. Yerevan accuses Baku of unprovoked shelling of the Armenian territory in order to provoke retaliatory actions by the Armenian side. "Armenia is not interested in the escalation of the situation in the region, and calls on Azerbaijan to stop actions aimed at aggravating the situation," the statement said.