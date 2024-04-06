The trial of the PFPA activist begins

A preparatory trial in the case of an activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elnur Hasanov began on April 16 in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The hearing on the merits is scheduled for April 19. During the trial the court did not satisfy the petition of Nemat Kerimli's lawyer for permission for Hasanov to sit next to the lawyer and change the measure of restraint to house arrest.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership.