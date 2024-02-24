European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson to visit Azerbaijan
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will visit Azerbaijan to attend the tenth ministerial meeting of the "Southern Gas Corridor" (SGC) project advisory board on 1 March. Simson will also attend the second meeting of the "Green Energy Advisory Council", European Commission sources said.
Economics
24 February 2024 09:56
Politics
24 February 2024, 21:35
24 February 2024, 21:21
24 February 2024, 11:41
