    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson to visit Azerbaijan
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson to visit Azerbaijan

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson to visit Azerbaijan

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson to visit Azerbaijan

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will visit Azerbaijan to attend the tenth ministerial meeting of the "Southern Gas Corridor" (SGC) project advisory board on 1 March. Simson will also attend the second meeting of the "Green Energy Advisory Council", European Commission sources said.

Leave a review

Politics

Navalnının ölümü dünyada hansı daşları tərpədəcək? – Rauf Mirqədirov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line