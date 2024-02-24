    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
EU Ambassadors reaffirm support for Ukraine

EU Ambassadors reaffirm support for Ukraine

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

EU Ambassadors reaffirm support for Ukraine

Ambassadors of the EU countries in Azerbaijan have expressed their support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of the start of the war with Russia.

This was written by EU Ambassador Peter Michalko on his account in the social network "X".

"Ambassadors of EU countries in Azerbaijan express the unwavering support of the entire European Union to Ukraine, which has been a victim of Russia's military aggression for two years," he said.

Michalko emphasised that the EU will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as necessary.--

Leave a review

Politics

Navalnının ölümü dünyada hansı daşları tərpədəcək? – Rauf Mirqədirov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line