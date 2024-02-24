EU Ambassadors reaffirm support for Ukraine

Ambassadors of the EU countries in Azerbaijan have expressed their support for Ukraine on the second anniversary of the start of the war with Russia.

This was written by EU Ambassador Peter Michalko on his account in the social network "X".

"Ambassadors of EU countries in Azerbaijan express the unwavering support of the entire European Union to Ukraine, which has been a victim of Russia's military aggression for two years," he said.

Michalko emphasised that the EU will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as necessary.--