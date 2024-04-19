European Parliament to discuss repressions in Azerbaijan

The European Parliament will discuss the human rights situation in Azerbaijan on April 24.

Parliamentarians will consider a draft resolution entitled: "Recent repressions in Azerbaijan against civil society: the cases of Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu and Ilhamiz Guliyev." This was announced by Ibadoglu's brother Ghalib Bayramov.

The document also covers the cases of journalists from " Media and Toplum Tv" .An appropriate resolution will be put to the vote on April 25.

Recall that in September 2023, the European Parliament already adopted a resolution on the Ibadoglu case, demanding his release.

It should be added that activist Guliyev was arrested on charges of drug trafficking after, being not an official police officer, he told "Abzas Media" how the police falsify drug-related criminal cases.