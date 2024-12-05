European Parliament Urges Azerbaijan to Allow Professor Qubad Ibadoghlu's Travel for Sakharov Prize Ceremony

The Chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, Mounir Satouri, has called on Azerbaijan’s authorities to lift travel restrictions on Professor Qubad Ibadoghlu, currently under house arrest, enabling him to attend the Sakharov Prize award ceremony in Strasbourg.

Satouri addressed an official letter to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, urging the government to permit Ibadoghlu’s departure for the event. The letter emphasized the importance of upholding human rights and freedom of movement in such cases.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Samad Seyidov.

Professor Ibadoghlu, a prominent academic and advocate for democratic reforms, has been under house arrest amid accusations widely criticized by human rights organizations as politically motivated. His nomination for the Sakharov Prize, the European Union’s highest honor for human rights defenders, highlights his contributions to promoting democratic values.

Azerbaijan’s authorities have not yet issued a public response to the appeal. The case has drawn international scrutiny, with rights groups urging Baku to ensure freedom of expression and fair legal proceedings.

The Sakharov Prize award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Strasbourg later this month, celebrating individuals and organizations dedicated to defending human rights and freedom of thought.