Command-Staff Exercises Held in Nakhchivan
The Separate Combined Arms Army (stationed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) conducted command-staff exercises.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, the units involved in the exercises were tested on their mobility, as well as the commanders' and staffs' ability to manage operations under operational conditions.
During the exercises, conducted in conditions close to real combat, the rocket and artillery units destroyed the designated and unscheduled targets of a simulated enemy with precise fire.
The tasks set during the command-staff exercises were successfully completed, the statement said.
- 5 December 2024 17:31
Politics
5 December 2024
As part of the OSCE Foreign Ministerial Council meeting in Malta today, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with civil society representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Ukraine.
The Chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, Mounir Satouri, has called on Azerbaijan’s authorities to lift travel restrictions on Professor Qubad Ibadoghlu, currently under house arrest, enabling him to attend the Sakharov Prize award ceremony in Strasbourg.
5 December 2024
The Council today decided to prolong and update the list of individuals, entities, and bodies subject to restrictive measures against serious human rights violations and abuses, for a further year until 8 December 2025.
5 December 2024
On Thursday, the trial in the case of economist Fazil Gasimov continued at the Baku Court for Serious Crimes. During the session, the indictment was read out. However, before the prosecutor's statement, Gasimov protested, claiming that he was innocent and that the criminal case against him should be dismissed.
