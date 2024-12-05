  • contact.az Contact
Command-Staff Exercises Held in Nakhchivan

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Separate Combined Arms Army (stationed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) conducted command-staff exercises.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, the units involved in the exercises were tested on their mobility, as well as the commanders' and staffs' ability to manage operations under operational conditions.

During the exercises, conducted in conditions close to real combat, the rocket and artillery units destroyed the designated and unscheduled targets of a simulated enemy with precise fire.

The tasks set during the command-staff exercises were successfully completed, the statement said.

 

