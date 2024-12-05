EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime: listings renewed for an additional year

The Council today decided to prolong and update the list of individuals, entities, and bodies subject to restrictive measures against serious human rights violations and abuses, for a further year until 8 December 2025.

With the latest updates, the restrictive measures currently apply to 116 persons and 33 entities.

Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them. In addition, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed.

Today's decision confirms the EU's commitment to denounce human rights violations and abuses wherever they occur, making use of all instruments while reasserting that human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated.

* The EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, established on 7 December 2020, enables the EU to target individuals, entities and bodies – including state and non-state actors – responsible for, involved in or associated with serious human rights violations and abuses worldwide.

On 4 December 2023, the Council prolonged the framework for restrictive measures under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime for three years, until 8 December 2026. The listings under the regime expire and are reviewed every 12 months.

The EU follows the developments in this domain closely and, as a result, ensures that the listings are kept under constant review.