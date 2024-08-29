Exercises of Naval Marine units
Exercises of Naval Marine units
The Azerbaijani army is conducting exercises with the personnel of the marine units of the Naval Forces, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported. In accordance with the scenario of the exercises, the military personnel are practicing actions for movement in difficult terrain, group descent from cliffs, crossing rivers and lakes, and evacuating wounded personnel.
-
- Politics
- 29 August 2024 17:51
-
Politics
-
- 30 August 2024, 21:53
The health of economist Fazil Gasimov, who is on a hunger strike for 78 days, deteriorated in a prison hospital on August 30.
-
- 30 August 2024, 17:14
On August 30, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, visited the headquarters of the Musavat Party and met with the party leader, Isa Gambar. According to the party’s press service, the meeting covered several topics, including the snap parliamentary elections on September 1, the issue of political prisoners, Azerbaijan-UK relations, and other matters.
-
- 30 August 2024, 14:01
Russia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Evdokimov, emphasized the enduring strength of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in an interview with RIA Novosti on Friday. Evdokimov underscored that the bilateral ties, characterized by long-term friendship and respect between the two nations' presidents, continue to flourish despite the challenging global geopolitical landscape.
-
- 30 August 2024, 13:48
On August 30, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly led by head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim.
Leave a review