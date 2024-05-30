Farid Mehralizadeh's home was searched (updated)

Farid Mehralizadeh "‘not detained" but "invited to the police" - Interior Ministry

Economic expert Farid Mehralizadeh was detained this morning while travelling to work, his relatives reported.

Some time ago he was brought home to be searched, after which he was taken to the main police department of Baku city.

It is not known what Mehralizadeh is accused of.

* * *

Farid Mehralizadeh "‘not detained" but "invited to the police" - Interior Ministry

Economic expert Farid Mehralizadeh has been invited to the police and an investigation is underway.

This was told to Turan in the press service of the Interior Ministry, responding to a request to comment on reports in social networks about the possible detention of Mehralizadeh.

Thus, the agency denied the assumptions about the detention of the expert.

At the same time, the Interior Ministry did not specify what case Mehralizadeh was invited to the police for.