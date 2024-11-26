Fazil Gasimov Punished in Detention Center for Reporting Abuse

Arrested economist Fazil Gasimov has reportedly faced pressure after protesting the interruption of a phone call with his family on November 16. "The phone call was cut off, and Fazil demanded that the connection be restored. Then, Jalal Alizadeh, a detention center officer, along with his colleagues, forcibly removed Fazil from the phone room in the medical unit of the facility, tearing his jacket and dragging him across the floor before throwing him into a cell.

The next morning, Alizadeh took Gasimov to the meeting room with his lawyer, and there, after binding his hands and feet, tried to shave his head. Fazil screamed for help. Prisoners and guards arrived in the room at that moment, and blood began to flow from his nose. Without providing assistance, Gasimov was returned to his cell. Fazil called for a doctor, but one never arrived, and the bleeding was not documented," a relative of Gasimov reported, citing a conversation with him at the detention center on November 22.

The following day, Gasimov's petitions, which he had written, were taken from him, and using force, he was transferred from the medical unit to the main detention center. According to the relative, Fazil Gasimov has been on a hunger strike for 165 days in protest of his illegal arrest. He is only consuming liquids, sometimes mixed with honey. In the past week, he has started taking small amounts of yogurt.

The Penitentiary Service claims that all prisoners' rights are strictly observed, and medical supervision of detainees' health is maintained.

*Fazil Gasimov was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and transferred to Azerbaijan. He is accused of producing counterfeit money along with prominent economist and government critic Gubad Ibadoglu. However, Gasimov's criminal case is being considered separately from Ibadoglu's case. While in detention, Gasimov declared a hunger strike to protest his unlawful arrest.