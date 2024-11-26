The General Prosecutor's Office Continues "Hunt" for Fruit Exporters
The General Prosecutor's Office Continues "Hunt" for Fruit Exporters
On Tuesday, the General Prosecutor's Office announced the initiation of new criminal cases against agricultural product exporters who allegedly concealed their earnings abroad. Specifically, the Sumgayit City Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case under Articles 208.2.1 and 208.2.2 (failure to return foreign currency to the country in large amounts by prior agreement of a group of individuals) and Article 308.2 (abuse of office causing serious consequences) against officials of the company "SOİL BOONS" LLC – Jahangir Aliyev, Elyar Gadzhiev, Mehman Mirzamedev, Saleh Gabilov, and Aly Aliyev.
They are accused of failing to return $6 million (11.7 million manat) to the country. As a result of the investigation, they have been placed under police supervision.
In the same prosecutor's office, a criminal case has also been opened under the same Articles against Elkhan Gurbanov and Fuad Khalygov. They are accused of failing to return $3.8 million (6.5 million manat) to the country and have also been placed under police supervision.
In Sumgayit Prosecutor's Office, a case has been opened under Article 208.2.1 against the directors of LLC “Roksa” and “Betta Advertising Media” – Samir Najafov and Rafael Gasimov. They are accused of failing to return $69,000 (118,000 manat) to an authorized Azerbaijani bank. Both have been put on the wanted list.
The Guba District Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case under Article 208.2.1 against an individual, Bayram Mammadzade. He allegedly exported agricultural products worth $2.2 million (3.8 million manat) and failed to return the proceeds to an authorized bank account. He has been placed under police supervision.
Gurban Mammadzade is also accused of exporting products worth $516,000 (878,000 manat) and failing to return the funds. He has likewise been placed under police supervision. Investigations into similar cases, based on materials received from the State Customs Committee, are ongoing, according to the General Prosecutor's Office statement.
It should be noted that the Prosecutor's Office has already arrested dozens of vegetable and fruit exporters, accusing them of failing to return tens of millions of dollars earned from the sale of their products.
-
- Politics
- 26 November 2024 14:52
-
Social
-
- 27 November 2024, 12:37
Short film "Fragments" by Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher arrested in Azerbaijan, has been recognised at another international film festival.
-
- 26 November 2024, 19:24
The closure of Azerbaijan's land borders was discussed during the parliamentary session on November 25. While the government’s decision cites the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason—despite the World Health Organization declaring its end last year—Zahid Oruj, Chair of the Human Rights Committee in the Milli Majlis, pointed to other factors. He stated, "Opening the borders could result in an influx of hundreds of thousands of non-Azerbaijani refugees due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Additionally, in Iran, many are prepared to cross into Azerbaijan to safeguard their lives and assets amid military strikes. Such waves of refugees could lead to humanitarian, social, and cultural clashes that may threaten political stability."
-
- 26 November 2024, 13:23
Rains will continue in Baku and Absheron on 27 November, forecasters said. In places, precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms. Moderate north-west wind.
-
- 25 November 2024, 14:41
On Tuesday, rainy weather with thunderstorms and moderate northwest wind is expected in the Baku, according to meteorologists. The rainy weather will continue untill Wednesday evening. The air temperature at night will be +7 to +10°C, and during the day, +11 to +13°C. The humidity will be 80-90% at night and 70-80% during the day. Rain with thunderstorms will also affect other parts of the country. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. There will be fog in places, with westerly winds.
Leave a review