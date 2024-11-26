The General Prosecutor's Office Continues "Hunt" for Fruit Exporters

On Tuesday, the General Prosecutor's Office announced the initiation of new criminal cases against agricultural product exporters who allegedly concealed their earnings abroad. Specifically, the Sumgayit City Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case under Articles 208.2.1 and 208.2.2 (failure to return foreign currency to the country in large amounts by prior agreement of a group of individuals) and Article 308.2 (abuse of office causing serious consequences) against officials of the company "SOİL BOONS" LLC – Jahangir Aliyev, Elyar Gadzhiev, Mehman Mirzamedev, Saleh Gabilov, and Aly Aliyev.

They are accused of failing to return $6 million (11.7 million manat) to the country. As a result of the investigation, they have been placed under police supervision.

In the same prosecutor's office, a criminal case has also been opened under the same Articles against Elkhan Gurbanov and Fuad Khalygov. They are accused of failing to return $3.8 million (6.5 million manat) to the country and have also been placed under police supervision.

In Sumgayit Prosecutor's Office, a case has been opened under Article 208.2.1 against the directors of LLC “Roksa” and “Betta Advertising Media” – Samir Najafov and Rafael Gasimov. They are accused of failing to return $69,000 (118,000 manat) to an authorized Azerbaijani bank. Both have been put on the wanted list.

The Guba District Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case under Article 208.2.1 against an individual, Bayram Mammadzade. He allegedly exported agricultural products worth $2.2 million (3.8 million manat) and failed to return the proceeds to an authorized bank account. He has been placed under police supervision.

Gurban Mammadzade is also accused of exporting products worth $516,000 (878,000 manat) and failing to return the funds. He has likewise been placed under police supervision. Investigations into similar cases, based on materials received from the State Customs Committee, are ongoing, according to the General Prosecutor's Office statement.

It should be noted that the Prosecutor's Office has already arrested dozens of vegetable and fruit exporters, accusing them of failing to return tens of millions of dollars earned from the sale of their products.