The Polish president is also ready to mediate between Yerevan and Baku

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on an official visit to Yerevan, stated the need for peace and stability in the Caucasus. During a joint press conference with Armenian President Vahagn Khachatryan, he noted that Poland is ready to support the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Speaking about the current unstable situation in the region, he noted Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which also affects the Caucasus.

Duda said that while in Baku, he discussed the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. "I also spoke on this topic with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of COP-29. And I want to note that we want Armenians to live peacefully on their land, within clear and stable borders. Of course, peace is also important for the European region, and we are ready to help if necessary," Duda concluded.