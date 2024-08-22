Fazil Gasimov, who has been on a hunger strike for 70 days while in detention, has appealed to President Ilham Aliyev

The economist and scholar is requesting the president's assistance in securing his release and has reported being subjected to torture by law enforcement authorities. Gasimov expressed his belief that the president and his team aim to "lead the country not into the darkness of the Middle Ages, but into a bright future." He hopes that the head of state will show humanity in his case, stating, "Humanity is not a sign of weakness, but a trait characteristic of strong people."

"As a man of science, I am concerned about the growing ignorance in Azerbaijan, moral degradation, the spread of authoritarian and criminal thinking, anti-democratic practices, human rights violations, and political repression," he continued.

According to Gasimov, detainees in police departments and penitentiary institutions are subjected to torture, given food laced with psychotropic substances, and threatened with sexual violence against them and their families. He described the systematic repression by the state and mafia groups within the state as "moral terror."

He also claimed that Elnur Ismayilov, the head of the Kurdakhani detention facility, threatened him, saying, "This is worse than the NKVD repressions of the 1930s." Gasimov noted that he had sent samples of his hair to a UN laboratory for analysis due to the use of psychotropic substances. Afterward, his head was shaved bald.

Fazil Gasimov, who had been living in Türkiye, was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and brought to Azerbaijan as part of a criminal case against Gubad Ibadoglu. Gasimov was also charged under Articles 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code (preparation and sale of counterfeit money by an organized group) and 167-3.1 (religious-extremist activity). Gasimov stated that his communication with Gubad Ibadoglu began virtually in March 2020, but they did not engage in any illegal activities.

Currently, Gasimov's criminal case is being considered separately from that of Gubad Ibadoglu. On August 15, a preliminary hearing in Gasimov's case was held at the Baku Serious Crimes Court under the chairmanship of Judge Mahira Karimova.