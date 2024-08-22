To the question, "Will there be water?" the response was: "The repairs have been completed, and the process of filling the pipeline has begun"

Many parts of Baku have been facing water issues for a week now. Although officials initially stated that the problem would be resolved within two days, the issue has yet to be fully addressed.

Residents of Mirzaaga Aliyev Street in the Yasamal district told RadioAzadliq that they have been experiencing water problems since August 19: "On August 19 and 20, there was no water. Yesterday, August 21, water was available, but only in the evenings. There is no water in the mornings or afternoons. In the city center, our water is provided according to a schedule. Then they come asking for payment for water, and when necessary, they raise the price. Meanwhile, they leave people without water in this heat."

Even in other parts of the capital, residents, who prefer to remain anonymous, say they have to buy water from markets on certain days due to interruptions in the water supply, especially during the hot weather. According to these residents, the United Water Supply Service for Large Cities has informed them that water will continue to be supplied intermittently until August 25.

The press service of this organization also told Turan that the intermittent water supply in Baku is related to an accident on the Oghuz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline.

The implementation of the Oghuz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline project began with a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 25, 2005. Actual construction work started two years later, in March 2007, and the official opening ceremony of the pipeline took place on December 28, 2010. It was announced that a total of 779.6 million manats had been allocated for the project from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan. However, various experts argued that the project had not produced the expected results even before the accident occurred. There were even allegations of corruption during the implementation of the project, though officials have denied these claims.

The press service of the United Water Supply Service for Large Cities also reported that the accident was resolved in the early morning of August 22, and the repair and restoration work has been completed: "The process of filling the water pipeline has begun. Intensive work is underway to restore water supply in accordance with regulatory standards."

The service emphasized that the Oghuz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline is made of fiberglass, which requires greater sensitivity: "That is why such incidents can occur there. Our water channel management constantly monitors it."

Chairman of the Free Consumers Union, Eyyub Huseynov, stated that "Azersu," and now the United Water Supply Service for Large Cities, holds a natural monopoly in ensuring citizens' water supply: "According to the 'Law on the Protection of Consumers,' a party in a monopoly position in the market must provide consumers with uninterrupted and high-quality service. However, we see that such force majeure situations arise, and the aforementioned law is violated."

The expert also noted that the water problem will worsen in the future: "There will be water problems worldwide. Moreover, Baku's water infrastructure is so outdated that such accidents happen frequently. The current problem is with the Baku-Oghuz-Gabala water pipeline. The accident occurred in the Gizildash area, and repairs are ongoing there. From what I have heard, the water will be restored to its previous schedule and flow continuously in two days. The work should have been done in such a way that these incidents wouldn’t happen, but they failed to do so."