Fazil Gasimov's health worsened in the courtroom

On Thursday, the trial in the case of economist Fazil Gasimov continued at the Baku Court for Serious Crimes. During the session, the indictment was read out. However, before the prosecutor's statement, Gasimov protested, claiming that he was innocent and that the criminal case against him should be dismissed.

Nevertheless, the judge allowed the prosecutor to speak, and the prosecutor confirmed the charges previously brought against Gasimov. Following this, Gasimov's condition sharply deteriorated, and doctors were called to the scene. As a result, the court hearings were postponed until December 12.

*Fazil Gasimov was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and brought to Azerbaijan. He is accused of producing counterfeit money along with well-known economist and government critic Gubad Ibadoglu. However, Gasimov’s criminal case is now being heard separately from Ibadoglu's.

In June, he went on a hunger strike in protest against his unlawful arrest. Recently, he has continued to refuse food, consuming only yogurt sweetened with honey and water.