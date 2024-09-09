Fazil Gasymov  is on 88th day of hunger strike

Ph.D. candidate at Istanbul University and economist Fazil Gasymov has been on hunger strike for 88 days in a Baku detention center, protesting against what he claims is his unlawful arrest, his brother, Nazim Gasymov, who visited him at the Penitentiary Service Medical Facility said. "Fazil's health is dire. We could lose him at any moment. Despite our pleas for him to end the hunger strike, he remains determined to continue until the end. His weight has dropped from 67 kg to 35 kg. He is in agony, his face has changed beyond recognition. He has gone gray and is hunched over," Nazim Gasymov said. He further noted that the medical facility is monitoring Fazil Gasymov's phone conversations with his lawyers. "His letters, appeals, and petitions are also censored. Guards read his notes and some are simply confiscated," added Nazim Gasymov. Lawyer Telman Gasymov confirmed Fazil Gasymov's severe condition to Turan, stating, "His blood pressure is dropping to 50/30."

The Penitentiary Service has not commented on the hunger strike or Fazil Gasymov's condition.

*Fazil Gasymov was arrested in Türkiye on August 7, 2023, extradited to Azerbaijan, and charged under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code (production, acquisition, or sale of counterfeit money as part of an organized group). The investigation alleges that he provided counterfeit money to opposition politician Gubad Ibadoglu, who was also later arrested.

In his appeals to the Attorney General, the Ombudsüoman, local and international communities, Gasymov claimed he made a confession under torture. He denies having provided counterfeit money to Ibadoglu and has never discussed FETO (the movement recognized as a terrorist organization in Türkiye) with him.

Since June 14, Gasymov has been on a hunger strike in protest against what he believes to be unjust criminal prosecution. On July 26, due to his deteriorating condition, he was transferred from the detention center to the Penitentiary Service Medical Facility.