Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad Opens in Baku

A forum of Azerbaijani scientists residing abroad commenced today in Baku. The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a moment of silence to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Farah Aliyev, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religions at the Presidential Administration, delivered President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the forum participants. President Aliyev expressed a warm welcome to the forum members, emphasizing the symbolic significance of the event amidst Azerbaijan's full restoration of territorial integrity. He highlighted the potential of the large number of scientists among the Azerbaijani diaspora to contribute to the development of the diaspora and strengthen ties with scientific and educational institutions. Aliyev expressed confidence that the forum would effectively unite Azerbaijani scientists globally, foster deeper connections with national institutions, and integrate Azerbaijani science into the global scientific community.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev also spoke at the opening ceremony, underscoring the importance of advancing Azerbaijani science and professional training in line with contemporary demands. Pashayev noted that while science and education flourished during the Soviet era, innovations in these fields are crucial post-independence. He emphasized the necessity of nurturing talented youth who can contribute significantly to science and education in Azerbaijan.

The forum continues with panel discussions focused on "The Role of Scientists in the Internationalization of Science and Higher Education in Azerbaijan." More than 80 Azerbaijani scientists from 23 countries, totaling around 200 participants, are attending the event. Organized by the World Association of Azerbaijani Scientists with support from the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the Ministry of Science and Education, the forum will last for three days. Its goal is to bring together Azerbaijani scientists from various countries, facilitate knowledge exchange, and foster unity among global Azerbaijani scientists.

Participants will visit Shusha and Khankendi to leverage their expertise in the restoration of liberated territories and engage with the faculty of «Karabakh» University.