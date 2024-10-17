Fazil Gasymov subjected to physical pressure in prison hospital

On 16 October, economist Fazil Gasymov, who has been on hunger strike for 127 days, was subjected to physical pressure by the staff of the penitentiary service hospital.

This happened after Gasymov's meeting with his lawyer Telman Gasymov. According to his relatives, the staff of the service took away Gasymov's cane and pushed him, as a result, he fell down. When he told his family on the phone, the conversation was interrupted at 35 seconds. His relatives are very concerned about his condition.

*Fazil Gasymov was arrested in Istanbul on 8 August 2023 and brought to Azerbaijan. He was accused of making counterfeit money together with Gubad Ibadoglu, a well-known economist and critic of the Azerbaijani government. But now Fazil Gasimov's criminal case is being considered separately from Ibadoglu's criminal case.

While in detention, he went on hunger strike to protest against his illegal arrest.