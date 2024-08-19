Fazil Qasimov has been on hunger strike for 67 days in detention

Economist Fazil Gasimov, who is currently under arrest, has been on a hunger strike for 67 days, protesting against his unlawful detention. On August 19, his lawyer, Rovshana Rahimli, visited him and reported that Gasimov is severely exhausted.

"He has lost a lot of weight, can barely stand, suffers from leg cramps, and has pain in his back, kidneys, and heart. He is wearing warm clothes because he feels cold, and his blood pressure is so low that he trembles. He said that he might not survive until the next court hearing on August 29, but he will not end his hunger strike," said the lawyer.

Nazim Gasimov, the brother of the arrested man, added that Fazil Gasimov has lost 24 kilograms. "His weight has dropped from 67 kg to 43 kg. He can no longer walk normally and came to the meeting by holding onto the wall. He was wearing warm clothes but was still shivering. He could barely speak and told me that he was losing strength. He asked me to be prepared for anything, and if he dies, to keep it a secret from our mother for as long as possible," he said.

Attempts to obtain information about Fazil Gasimov's health condition from the medical facility of the Penitentiary Service have been unsuccessful.

*Fazil Gasimov, who was held in the sanitary-medical unit of Baku Pretrial Detention Center No. 1, was transferred to the sanatorium of the Penitentiary Service on the night of July 26 due to a sharp deterioration in his health caused by the hunger strike.

Gasimov, who resides in Türkiye, was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and brought to Azerbaijan. He is being detained as part of a criminal investigation against Gubad Ibadoglu and is accused under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code (preparation and sale of counterfeit money or foreign currency by an organized group) and Article 167-3.1 (religious-extremist activity).

Fazil Gasimov stated that his communication with Gubad Ibadoglu began virtually in March 2020, but they did not engage in any illegal activities. Currently, the criminal case against Fazil Gasimov is being considered separately from the case against Gubad Ibadoglu.

On August 15, a preliminary hearing on Gasimov's case began at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, presided over by Judge Mahira Karimova.