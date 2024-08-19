Russia and Azerbaijan sign a package of interstate documents
On August 19, Russia and Azerbaijan signed six documents - three agreements, three memorandums, and a joint statement. The signing ceremony took place at the Zagulba residence of the Azerbaijani leader.
In addition to the joint statement, the following intergovernmental agreements were signed: cooperation in the field of food safety, cooperation in the area of plant quarantine and protection, and cooperation in healthcare, medical education, and science.
Furthermore, Memorandums of Understanding were signed on labor inspection issues, climate change, between the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency.
