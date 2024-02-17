Fikret Mammadov will become a judge of the Constitutional Court

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has submitted to the Milli Majlis an idea on the appointment of Fikret Mammadov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of the country.

Mammadov has served as the Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan since 2000. However, after the presidential elections on February 7, Aliyev did not include him in the new Cabinet of Ministers. The Constitutional Court consists of 9 judges and one seat is currently vacant.