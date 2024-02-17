The trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Germany turned into the Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting
The trilateral meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Germany
A trilateral meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Olav Scholz began in Munich on the morning of February 17.
Before the trilateral talks, Scholz met separately with Aliyev and Pashinyan.
