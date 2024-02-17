Blinken, Aliyev Discussed Relations, Karabakh, COP29, Human Rights

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev today discussed efforts to achieve a durable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the State Department said in a readout of today’s Munich meeting.

“The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for a successful conclusion of those efforts, building on previous negotiations,” Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Blinken emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral relationship and highlighted the United States’ support for a successful COP29 in Baku in November.

“The Secretary raised the importance of Azerbaijan adhering to its international commitments and obligations regarding human rights,” the readout concludes.

Blinken also separately met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to “discuss strengthening bilateral ties and U.S. support for efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” per the State Department.

“Secretary Blinken noted our ongoing efforts to support Armenia’s vision for a prosperous and democratic future for its people, as well as U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,” Matthew Miller noted in a separate readout.