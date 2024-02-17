İlham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan agreed to continue peace negotiations

On February 17 Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan at a vilateral meeting in Munich discussed the issues of peace treaty negotiations, normalization of relations and border delimitation.

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs were instructed to hold a meeting on the peace agreement and a meeting of the border delimitation commission soon.

The mutual compromises and progress achieved during COP29 between the two countries were positively evaluated. The press sercive of the president of Azerbaijan said.

Aliyev and Pashinyan spoke face to face after a trilateral meeting with the participation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.