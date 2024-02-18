Visit of the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan to the US
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov went on a visit to the United States.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy, during the visit it is planned to hold discussions on the prospects for the development of bilateral energy cooperation, projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the direction of ensuring international energy security, and other topics of mutual interest.
Economics
- 16 February 2024, 15:36
Last year, the number of companies that used the existing customs procedure "internal processing for export" in Azerbaijan rose by 77% as compared to 2022, and the value of goods - by 85%. This is stated in today's report of the Ministry of Economy.
Residents of industrial parks and neighbourhoods managed by the Economic Zone Development Agency (EZDA) of Azerbaijan have invested over AZN 6.6 billion in their projects. EZDA board chairman Seymur Adygezalov said this at today's press conference.
- 16 February 2024, 15:06
- 16 February 2024, 14:36
Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus for January 2024 reached an impressive $701.86 million, marking a substantial increase of 51.2% compared to the corresponding period last year, as per the latest report from the State Customs Committee (SCC).
