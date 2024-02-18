    • flag_AZ
Visit of the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan to the US
The news agency Turan
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov went on a visit to the United States.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy, during the visit it is planned to hold discussions on the prospects for the development of bilateral energy cooperation, projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the direction of ensuring international energy security, and other topics of mutual interest.

