Ilham Aliyev is pleased with the results of the meeting with Nikol Pashinyan
Meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, organized on February 17 at the initiative of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was constructive.
This was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid in Munich on February 18. "The meeting was held in a constructive and useful atmosphere, agreements have already been reached on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the delimitation of the border and negotiations on a peace treaty.
It was decided that a meeting at the level of foreign ministers will be held soon.
Stressing that the achievement of peace and the signing of a peace agreement are quite real, the head of state said that there is de facto peace in the region.
It was noted that the process of transferring the COP29 chairmanship to Azerbaijan in conditions of mutual understanding and compromise between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a positive step," - reads a press release at the website of the President of Azerbaijan.
