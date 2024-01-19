Financial assistance has been allocated to religious structures
By the Decree of the head of state, and financial assistance has been allocated to religious structures of Azerbaijan from the reserve fund of the President of the country. The Office of Muslims of the Caucasus is allocated 2 million manats;
Baku and Azerbaijan Dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church – 350 thousand manats;
The religious community of mountain Jews – 350 thousand manats;
The religious community of European Jews – 350 thousand manats;
Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church – 350 thousand manats;
The Albanian-Udi Christian community – 350 thousand manats;
Another 350 thousand manats were allocated to the Fund for the Promotion of Spiritual Values under the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures for material support of other non-Islamic religious communities.
