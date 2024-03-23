Five Azerbaijani nationals detained in Kyrgyzstan

The Committee of the state security of Kyrgyzstan detained in Bishkek five citizens of Azerbaijan - members of a transnational criminal group, who were planning an assassination attempt on the leadership of Kyrgyzstan. This is stated in today's report of this agency.

The names of the detainees are: Aliyev V. M., Bagirov S. A., M. O. Askerov, M. S. Behbudov and Z. I. Mammadov.

The State Security Committee explained that Askerov, the leader of the group, came to Bishkek "in order to strengthen the criminal environment and spread thieves' ideology" and "to organise an attempt on the country's leadership in connection with the state's policy of active fight against organised crime".

The Kyrgyz authorities claim that they came to this conclusion on the basis of "operational data". No other grounds for such serious conclusions are given by the State Security Committee.

