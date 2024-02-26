Foreign diplomats express condolences on another anniversary of Khojaly massacre
Ambassadors of the US, UK, EU, Ukraine and the French Embassy have expressed condolences on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.
"Today we share the grief of the Azerbaijani people and honour the memory of the hundreds of people killed in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed in Khojaly and share the grief of the internally displaced persons. It is our duty to work for peace in the region and ensure that such tragedies do not happen again," US Ambassador Mark Libby wrote on his Twitter account.
British Ambassador Fergus Ould said he "honours the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy along with all Azerbaijanis."
European Union Ambassador Peter Michalko wrote: "We mourn the victims of the terrible tragedy in Khojaly: women, men, children, old people, and we keep the memory of all of them. I express my deep condolences to all those who lost their families, friends and homes in Khojaly. We all need to continue to work together and do everything for reconciliation and lasting peace so that such tragedies never happen again."
Ukrainian Ambassador Vladyslav Kanevsky wrote: "On this day, unspeakable pain and despondency overwhelm our hearts. The tragedy of Khojaly has been imprinted as one of the most tragic pages of the modern period of history.
Could anyone have imagined that the events could be repeated in the 21st century in the centre of Europe?
What the Russian Federation is doing today against Ukraine proves once again - impunity breeds new crimes!"
The French Embassy published the following note: "Today we are together with the entire Azerbaijani people celebrating the Khojaly tragedy. To ensure that such atrocities are not repeated, we must strive to restore peace in the region".
- 26 February 2024, 18:19
The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin. Such an agreement was reached at a meeting of the leaders of Germany, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich in mid-February, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan stated on Monday.
- 26 February 2024, 18:02
Armenia must accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and renounce territorial claims to Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated at the ceremony of laying a memorial to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy in the city of Khojaly.
- 26 February 2024, 15:33
On February 26, the trial in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the “Khural TV” Internet resource and Elnur Shukurov, the head of the “Sada TV” YouTube channel ended in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes. Both defendants concluded their statements by asking the court to acquit them.
- 26 February 2024, 13:48
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of memorial to the victims of the Khojaly genocide in Khojaly today and met with representatives of the district community, the website of the head of state reports.
