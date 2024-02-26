Foreign diplomats express condolences on another anniversary of Khojaly massacre

Ambassadors of the US, UK, EU, Ukraine and the French Embassy have expressed condolences on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

"Today we share the grief of the Azerbaijani people and honour the memory of the hundreds of people killed in Khojaly in 1992. On behalf of the United States, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed in Khojaly and share the grief of the internally displaced persons. It is our duty to work for peace in the region and ensure that such tragedies do not happen again," US Ambassador Mark Libby wrote on his Twitter account.

British Ambassador Fergus Ould said he "honours the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy along with all Azerbaijanis."

European Union Ambassador Peter Michalko wrote: "We mourn the victims of the terrible tragedy in Khojaly: women, men, children, old people, and we keep the memory of all of them. I express my deep condolences to all those who lost their families, friends and homes in Khojaly. We all need to continue to work together and do everything for reconciliation and lasting peace so that such tragedies never happen again."

Ukrainian Ambassador Vladyslav Kanevsky wrote: "On this day, unspeakable pain and despondency overwhelm our hearts. The tragedy of Khojaly has been imprinted as one of the most tragic pages of the modern period of history.

Could anyone have imagined that the events could be repeated in the 21st century in the centre of Europe?

What the Russian Federation is doing today against Ukraine proves once again - impunity breeds new crimes!"

The French Embassy published the following note: "Today we are together with the entire Azerbaijani people celebrating the Khojaly tragedy. To ensure that such atrocities are not repeated, we must strive to restore peace in the region".