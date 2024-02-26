Arrested activist M.Orujev has health problems.

The arrested member of the alternative Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan "Working Platform," Mohyaddin Orujev has health problems. This was reported to Turan by his mother Tarana Orujeva.

She noted that in October 2023 after administrative arrest he was kept in the open air for a long time and caught a cold in his kidneys. He was not examined during his arrest and was simply given painkillers. After his release, the activist was treated, but due to a new arrest in December 2023, his treatment was interrupted.

According to Orujev's mother, he is currently experiencing increased kidney pain. He is being denied hospitalisation. The lawyer will appeal again tomorrow to have him transferred to hospital.

The activist also complains about the conditions of detention. "In a cell designed for 4-5 people, 18 people are kept. They sleep in turns," the activist's mother said.

*Orujev was arrested on 13 December 2023 on charges of drug trafficking on a large scale (Article 234.4.3 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code). Earlier, in October 2023, he was administratively arrested for 30 days on charges of failure to obey the police.

After his release, Orujev stated that the real reason for his arrest was criticism of the authorities on social media. He also complained of beatings and inhuman treatment by the police.