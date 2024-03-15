Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia on tripartite meeting results
Topic of today's discussions was the strengthening of strategic cooperation of the three countries in the spheres of energy, transport, tourism and investment, as well as renewable energy. This was stated at a briefing by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, commenting on the results of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.
He pointed out that the implementation of the "Digital Silk Road" project between Europe and Asia was discussed today. Laying of fibre-optic cable within this project was in the centre of attention of the meeting.
In turn, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan Hakan stated that the sides exchanged views on expanding multilateral cooperation of the three countries, establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Respect
for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia, peaceful settlement of the Georgian-Abkhazian and Georgian-Ossetian conflicts was emphasised. Support was also expressed for Georgia's rapprochement with Euro-Atlantic structures.
Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili noted that his country is ready to further intensify trilateral cooperation in political, trade, transport and energy spheres.
He noted Georgia's interest in actively participating in energy and transport projects as a transit country.
The next meeting of the three Ministers will take place in Turkey.
