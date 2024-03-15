ECHR makes decisions on 10 complaints from Azerbaijan
ECHR makes decisions on 10 complaints from Azerbaijan
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on 14 March announced 6 decisions on 10 complaints from Azerbaijan, the specialised legal information website aihmaz.org reports
One of the decisions declared illegal the conviction for defamation of Eldaniz Guliyev, head of the "Union of Intellectuals of Azerbaijan", to 480 hours of community service and a fine of 1000 manats for criticising traffic police.
The court decided to pay him compensation of 2,700 euros and 450 euros for court costs.
Another decision sentenced Elnur Magerramli, the head of the website, to corrective labour, also for criticising the traffic police. In this case, the parties reached a settlement agreement. The government undertook to pay Magerramli 2,000 euros in compensation and 700 euros in court costs.
The ECHR also recognised a violation of the rights of Nazim Mammadov, who was sentenced to a year's imprisonment on a lawsuit filed by the head of a private company for publishing a video about him on the Internet. The ECHR ruled to pay Mammadov 2,700 euros in compensation.
The Strasbourg court also satisfied Nazim Hasanov's complaint for unjustified administrative punishment and ordered to pay him 1,250 euros.
Opposition activist Etibar Mammadov was arrested for 15 days for distributing leaflets calling for participation in a protest action. The parties reached an amicable agreement and the government undertook to pay him compensation of 5800 euros and 500 euros for court costs.
The ECtHR also decided on the claimants' case in the Kerim Suleymanly and others v. Azerbaijan case. Kerim Suleymanly, Elvin Suleymanov, Javid Mammadzade and Baba Suleymanova complained about unfair administrative proceedings. The Government agreed to pay them a total of €3,800 for moral damages and a further €1,200 for court costs.
Zemfira Aliyeva complained of a violation of the right to hold peaceful assemblies. However, at the communication stage she withdrew the complaint.
-
- Politics
- 15 March 2024 12:32
-
Politics
-
- 15 March 2024, 20:53
From 17 to 19 March 2024, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Jens Stoltenberg, will visit Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
-
- 15 March 2024, 17:46
The trial the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes on March 15. In his testimony, he confirmed that he would plead not guilty to any charges. Focusing on the charge of smuggling, he said that during the 44-day war he received money transfers via the Western Union system from Turkiye and Germany and these were donations for Azerbaijani soldiers. The money was used to purchase warm clothes for the military abroad.
-
- 15 March 2024, 17:32
On March 16, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will visit Azerbaijan, he told reporters about it. "This Saturday there will be a visit to Azerbaijan, and a week later to Armenia," Kobakhidze said. According to him, "all important issues" will be discussed at the meetings in Baku and Yerevan, including ensuring peace.
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to agreeing to recognize the border that existed between the two countries at the time of the collapse of the USSR in 1991 as the basis for demarcation and mutual recognition of territorial integrity. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this on March 15, speaking in the country's parliament.
Leave a review