Former candidates for deputies will be compensated
Candidates for deputies in the 2020 parliamentary elections Gorkhmaz Ibrahimli and Rafail Zeynalzade appealed in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against the violation of their rights. They complained about the violation of their rights during the election campaign.
Their appeals to the election commissions and the courts did not yield results. During the communications, the Azerbaijani government agreed to recognize the violation of their rights and the parties reached a settlement agreement.
Ibrahimli will receive compensation of 4,500 euros, Zeynalzadeqa1 – 4,750 euros.
