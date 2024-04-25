The European Parliament called on the European Commission to end the energy partnership with Baku and impose sanctions against Azerbaijani officials

On April 25, the European Parliament, with 474 votes in favor and 4 against, and 51 abstentions, adopted a resolution condemning the Azerbaijani authorities for repression against civil society.

«Azerbaijan, notably the repression of civil society and the cases of Dr Gubad Ibadoghlu and Ilhamiz Guliyev

MEPs urge Azerbaijan to immediately and unconditionally release Ilhamiz Guliyev, a human rights defender arrested in December 2023, and all other political prisoners, including EU and other nationals», - reads the Resolution.

They call on the authorities to lift the travel ban and drop all charges against Gubad Ibadoghlu, a political economist and opposition figure, and ensure he receives independent medical care after he was released from jail and placed under house arrest on 22 April.

“The ongoing human rights violations in Azerbaijan are incompatible with the country hosting COP 29, MEPs say. They want the Commission to consider suspending the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan in the field of energy”.

MEPs insist on making any future partnership agreement conditional “to the release of all political prisoners and an improvement of the human rights situation in the country, and they reiterate their call for EU sanctions against Azerbaijani officials who have committed serious human rights violations”.