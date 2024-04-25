Is it because of security that Azerbaijan's land borders are kept closed?

In a world where most countries are easing restrictions and reopening borders post-pandemic, Azerbaijan stands out for maintaining closed land borders, raising questions about the underlying motives and implications of such a policy. President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks at the international forum "COP29 and green vision for Azerbaijan," held at ADA University, emphasized the continued closure as a security measure, yet the broader implications suggest a complex interplay of domestic and international factors.

At first glance, the extended closure of Azerbaijan’s borders might seem to be a straightforward security precaution. Deputy Chairman Hikmet Babaoglu of the defense, security, and anti-corruption committee pointed out the critical stage Azerbaijan is navigating, especially considering unresolved tensions with Armenia. This explanation aligns with the traditional view that borders are closed to protect national security from potential threats, such as terrorism or smuggling, which Babaoglu specifically noted includes not only weapons but also food, medicines, and drugs.

However, a deeper analysis suggests that security concerns might also serve as a veneer for more politically driven motives. Seymur Hazi, Deputy chairman of the opposition Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), argued that the continuation of closed borders is more about political control than security. In an interview with Radio Azadlig, he described the situation as a "social experiment" aimed at conditioning society to accept stricter controls, suggesting that the government utilizes border closure as a tool to consolidate power and limit external influences that could destabilize the ruling party's hold.

The economic and social impacts of prolonged border closures cannot be underestimated. While intended to secure the nation, these restrictions also isolate Azerbaijan economically and culturally at a time when most countries seek to boost recovery through increased trade and tourism. The closure undoubtedly affects local businesses, particularly those reliant on cross-border trade, and hampers the free movement of people, goods, and ideas.