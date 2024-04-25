Border checkpoint
Is it because of security that Azerbaijan's land borders are kept closed?
In a world where most countries are easing restrictions and reopening borders post-pandemic, Azerbaijan stands out for maintaining closed land borders, raising questions about the underlying motives and implications of such a policy. President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks at the international forum "COP29 and green vision for Azerbaijan," held at ADA University, emphasized the continued closure as a security measure, yet the broader implications suggest a complex interplay of domestic and international factors.
At first glance, the extended closure of Azerbaijan’s borders might seem to be a straightforward security precaution. Deputy Chairman Hikmet Babaoglu of the defense, security, and anti-corruption committee pointed out the critical stage Azerbaijan is navigating, especially considering unresolved tensions with Armenia. This explanation aligns with the traditional view that borders are closed to protect national security from potential threats, such as terrorism or smuggling, which Babaoglu specifically noted includes not only weapons but also food, medicines, and drugs.
However, a deeper analysis suggests that security concerns might also serve as a veneer for more politically driven motives. Seymur Hazi, Deputy chairman of the opposition Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), argued that the continuation of closed borders is more about political control than security. In an interview with Radio Azadlig, he described the situation as a "social experiment" aimed at conditioning society to accept stricter controls, suggesting that the government utilizes border closure as a tool to consolidate power and limit external influences that could destabilize the ruling party's hold.
The economic and social impacts of prolonged border closures cannot be underestimated. While intended to secure the nation, these restrictions also isolate Azerbaijan economically and culturally at a time when most countries seek to boost recovery through increased trade and tourism. The closure undoubtedly affects local businesses, particularly those reliant on cross-border trade, and hampers the free movement of people, goods, and ideas.
Leave a review
Social
-
- 26 April 2024, 07:08
The registration for the M360 Eurasia 2024, sponsored by Azercell, continues The GSMA M360 Eurasia conference, set to take place in Baku on May 15-16 with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and host sponsor “Azercell Telecom” LLC, promises to explore the most relevant topics shaping today's digital landscape.
-
- 25 April 2024, 17:42
Bakcell, the country's largest private telecoms company has announced a new brand identity. Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller shared the news with journalists at the press conference held at the Baku Convention Center on April 25, 2024.
-
The passengers of the "Air France" plane, which made an emergency landing in Baku yesterday, were sent to Paris on another plane on the morning of April 25. This was reported to Turan by the press service of Baku International Airport.
-
- 25 April 2024, 10:58
Bakcell recently shared videos on social media featuring singers Roya and Miri Yusif calling for innovation. The humanoid robot is extending the invitation in Azerbaijani language to attend the concert.
2 comment
Тамерлан
2024-04-25
Ну тогда уменьшите цену на авиабилет 3-4 тысячи если так заботитесь о граждан
Абдулаев Ровшан Гуммат оглы
2024-04-25
Gözləyirik. Hamının bilet almağa imkanı yoxdur. Mən şəxsən 5 nəfər ailə üzvümlə 4 ildir sərhəddin acılmasını gözləyirik. Hökümət rəsmiləri əsaslandıra bilmirlər sərhəd nə səbəbdən baglıdır.