Fox News reports Trump's victory in the US presidential election
The pro-Republican channel Fox News announced Trump's victory, while other US publications have not yet reported the end of the race. If Trump does win, his defeat and return will be a unique event in almost a century and a half
Republican candidate Donald Trump has secured the support of 277 electoral votes, while Democrat Kamala Harris has 226, Fox News reports.
To win, candidates must gain 270 electoral votes. The official vote count has not been completed. Fox News is known for supporting Republicans.
Other publications give different assessments. For example, The New York Times, which traditionally supports Democrats, calls the Republican's victory very possible with a probability of more than 95%, The Hill considers him to have already won the race, and CNN does not make such predictions.
