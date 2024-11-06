CBA fines three NBCO officials
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has fined three officials of non-banking credit organisations. This is reported on the CBA website.
The report says that the fines were imposed due to violation of legislation on combating money laundering and financing terrorism within the framework of a comprehensive inspection conducted by the organisation.
Thus, in accordance with Articles 598.1.1, 598.1.2, 598.1.6 of the Code, ‘Azpul’ NBCO and its official received AZN 50,000 and AZN 10,000 respectively by decision of the Narimanov district court of Baku city;
According to Articles 598.1.1 and 598.1.2 of the Code, the official of ‘Azinvestkedit’ NCO received AZN 3 thousand by decision of Baku Court of Appeal;
According to Article 598.1.2 of the Code only, an official of ‘Para’ NBCO was fined AZN 2,000 by the decision of the Nasimi district court of Baku city.
-
-
- Politics
- 6 November 2024 11:42
Finance
-
- 7 November 2024, 13:45
From 8 to 13 November, branches and offices of banks, as well as branches of ‘Azərpoçt’ company will work outside working hours in Azerbaijan. Company ‘Azərpoçt’, subordinated to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and currency exchange points. This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
-
- 7 November 2024, 13:22
Today the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) is holding an auction on placement of interest-bearing, unsecured, undocumented, registered bonds of non-banking credit organisation ‘International’ with the code Az2020021021 / Az2018021025 ISIN, nominal value of AZN 500, 000, with 24-month circulation term. This is reported by the BSE.
-
- 7 November 2024, 12:58
By the decision of the Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), interest-bearing, unsecured, undocumented, registered bonds of 'Falcon Finance' non-banking credit organisation with IRIN4002025321 ISIN code, AZN 400,000 nominal value, with circulation period of 18 months, have been included in the standard segment of the market.
-
- 7 November 2024, 12:36
‘Baku Stock Exchange’ (BSE) has released operational indices based on the results of January-October 2024.
Leave a review