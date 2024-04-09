France delivers three "Ground Master 200" radars to Armenia

French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decotigny reported that Paris has already delivered three "Ground Master 200" radars to Yerevan.

Recall that "Ground Master 200" is a multi-purpose medium-range radar for air defence.

The highly mobile GM200 detects and simultaneously tracks targets at low and high altitude at a range of up to 250 km and provides coordination of air defence weapons to engage a target at a range of up to 100 km.

According to the Ambassador, "France provides Armenia with military equipment that others cannot get." He wrote about it in his account on the X platform.