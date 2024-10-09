  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny22.60 C
  • Thursday, 10 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(43 minutes ago)
Frank Schwabe

Frank Schwabe

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Frank Schwabe stands up for Afgan Sadygov

Health condition of Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadygov arrested in Georgia is a cause for concern, he should be released from detention. This was written in social network X by PACE member, German MP, Frank Schwabe.

It is to remind that journalist Afgan Sadygov was illegally arrested in Georgia at the request of the Azerbaijani regime, he said.

*Afghan Sadygov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023 fearing persecution. In July, he was not released from Georgia to Turkey, saying he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, Sadygov was taken into custody at a request from Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is demanding extradition. He has been on hunger strike since 21 September, protesting against his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum.

On 8 October, as a result of the hunger strike, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to a prison hospital.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 10 October 2024, 12:04

    Azerbaijan proposes to convert consensus reached at COP28 into concrete solutions

    Azerbaijan is taking bold steps to overcome the challenges of climate change, President Ilham Aliyev said in his welcome message to participants of the two-day Pre-COP29 conference opening today in Baku.

    Read more
  • Aliyev Discusses COP29 Preparation with British Minister Politics
    • 9 October 2024, 17:49

    Aliyev Discusses COP29 Preparation with British Minister

    On Wednesday, President Ilham Aliyev met with Kerry McCarthy, the UK Minister for International Energy and Climate. During the meeting, they discussed preparations for the upcoming climate conference COP29. According to the embassy's statement, the minister offered the UK's support for hosting COP29. The parties also discussed the importance of the transition to clean energy.

    Read more
  • I. Aliyev Meets with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed Politics
    • 9 October 2024, 17:15

    I. Aliyev Meets with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed

    On October 9, President Ilham Aliyev met with Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, to discuss preparations for COP29. During the meeting, Mohammed stated that the main theme of the upcoming conference would be financial issues. She expressed hope that the international community would establish new financial goals. In turn, Aliyev highlighted the cooperation with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other organizations in the preparation process for the conference. He emphasized that Baku is making efforts to achieve consensus at COP29.

    Read more
  • Afgan Sadygov Continues Hunger Strike for 20th Day Politics
    • 9 October 2024, 16:46

    Afgan Sadygov Continues Hunger Strike for 20th Day

    Despite his serious condition, Afghan Sadygov, the head of the “Azel TV” website arrested in Georgia, continues his hunger strike in the prison hospital and refuses medical assistance, his wife reported to Turan. According to her, Afghan called her on Wednesday from the medical center of the Georgian penitentiary service. "He is in serious condition, under medical supervision, but refuses all medical help. Afghan said he is only taking drinking water. He stated that he will continue to fight for his rights and freedom, even if he dies," his wife said.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line