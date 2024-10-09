Frank Schwabe stands up for Afgan Sadygov

Health condition of Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadygov arrested in Georgia is a cause for concern, he should be released from detention. This was written in social network X by PACE member, German MP, Frank Schwabe.

It is to remind that journalist Afgan Sadygov was illegally arrested in Georgia at the request of the Azerbaijani regime, he said.

*Afghan Sadygov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023 fearing persecution. In July, he was not released from Georgia to Turkey, saying he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, Sadygov was taken into custody at a request from Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is demanding extradition. He has been on hunger strike since 21 September, protesting against his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum.

On 8 October, as a result of the hunger strike, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to a prison hospital.