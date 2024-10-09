US and UK delegations at 'Baku Climate Action Week'

John Podesta, Chief Advisor to the US President on International Climate Policy, has arrived in Azerbaijan. The purpose of the visit is to participate in meetings ahead of the COP29 climate conference in Baku and to strengthen co-operation between the US and Azerbaijan in this sphere. This is stated in the message of the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby.

In turn, the British Embassy said that UK Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy arrived in Baku to participate in the 'Baku Climate Action Week'.