French citizen sentenced to 3 years in prison for graffiti in Baku Metro
On September 10, the Narimanov District Court in Baku announced the verdict for three foreigners who had painted graffiti on Baku Metro trains. The verdict was delivered to French citizen Clerc Theo Hugo, New Zealand citizen De-Saint Quentin İsmael, and Australian citizen Han Paul.
According to lawyer Elchin Sadygov, the court considered the graffiti, which had no political meaning, as "hooliganism," resulting in severe consequences - "damage to someone else's property." The French citizen was sentenced to 3 years in prison. The other two were fined 6,800 manats (approximately 3,500 euros). The lawyer noted that the damage had been fully compensated, including for lost profit due to the train's downtime.
The defendants admitted to painting the graffiti but stated that they did not do so with hooliganistic intent or to cause damage. They mentioned that they had engaged in similar activities in other countries but had only faced fines of up to 400 euros in those instances. The lawyer said that an appeal would be filed against the court's decision.
It should be noted that the individuals were detained in March of this year. The French citizen was taken into custody, while the other two remained free during the investigation.
- 10 September 2024, 17:49
The governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemn Iran’s export and Russia’s procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles. This is a further escalation of Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people. This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia, and is a direct threat to European security.
- 10 September 2024, 17:08
Today, in Tbilisi, a protest was held in front of the Government House of Georgia in support of Afghan Sadigov, the leader of the Azerbaijani “Azel TV” website who has been arrested in Georgia. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that local independent journalists and activists participated in the protest, Turan reported. The participants called on the Georgian authorities to halt the extradition of Sadigov to Azerbaijan.
- 10 September 2024, 16:26
Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Andriy Sibiga, the newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conversation covered the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as regional and international security issues. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his heartfelt congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart on his appointment and wished him success.
- 10 September 2024, 15:56
On September 10, the Orda training ground in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan hosted the opening of the multinational Special Forces exercises "Endless Brotherhood – III." Participating in the exercises are Special Forces units from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan, with representatives from the armed forces of Jordan and Kyrgyzstan observing the drills.
