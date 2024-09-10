Defense Ministers of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan to meet in Batumi (updated)

Defense Ministers of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan to meet in Batumi
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Georgia to participate in the 11th trilateral meeting of Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to be held in Batumi, the Defense Ministry's press service reported.
The trilateral meeting of the Defense Ministers is scheduled to discuss the prospects of military cooperation in bilateral and trilateral formats, as well as the regional security issues.
Prior to the trilateral meeting, the heads of the military departments of Georgia and Azerbaijan held talks.
The parties discussed issues of bilateral military cooperation, joint exercises, counter-terrorism and regional security actions.
Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler. The parties engaged in a detailed exchange of views on increasing the intensity of joint exercises, sharing experiences, the regional situation, and ensuring stability.
The governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemn Iran’s export and Russia’s procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles. This is a further escalation of Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people. This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia, and is a direct threat to European security.
- 10 September 2024, 17:08
Today, in Tbilisi, a protest was held in front of the Government House of Georgia in support of Afghan Sadigov, the leader of the Azerbaijani “Azel TV” website who has been arrested in Georgia. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that local independent journalists and activists participated in the protest, Turan reported. The participants called on the Georgian authorities to halt the extradition of Sadigov to Azerbaijan.
- 10 September 2024, 16:26
Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Andriy Sibiga, the newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conversation covered the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as regional and international security issues. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his heartfelt congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart on his appointment and wished him success.
- 10 September 2024, 15:56
On September 10, the Orda training ground in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan hosted the opening of the multinational Special Forces exercises "Endless Brotherhood – III." Participating in the exercises are Special Forces units from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan, with representatives from the armed forces of Jordan and Kyrgyzstan observing the drills.
