Defense Ministers of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan to meet in Batumi

Defense Ministers of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan to meet in Batumi (updated)

Defense Ministers of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan to meet in Batumi (updated)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Georgia to participate in the 11th trilateral meeting of Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to be held in Batumi, the Defense Ministry's press service reported.

The trilateral meeting of the Defense Ministers is scheduled to discuss the prospects of military cooperation in bilateral and trilateral formats, as well as the regional security issues.

Prior to the trilateral meeting, the heads of the military departments of Georgia and Azerbaijan held talks.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral military cooperation, joint exercises, counter-terrorism and regional security actions.

Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler. The parties engaged in a detailed exchange of views on increasing the intensity of joint exercises, sharing experiences, the regional situation, and ensuring stability.