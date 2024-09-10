Exercises of Special Forces of six countries in Kazakhstan
On September 10, the Orda training ground in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan hosted the opening of the multinational Special Forces exercises "Endless Brotherhood – III." Participating in the exercises are Special Forces units from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan, with representatives from the armed forces of Jordan and Kyrgyzstan observing the drills.
The goal of the exercises is to ensure operational cohesion in unit management, enhance practical skills, exchange experiences, and improve professional abilities. The program includes tactical, firearms, mountain-parachute, and sniper training. Following these sessions, the Special Forces units will undertake a training combat operation aimed at detecting and neutralizing illegal armed groups in a populated area. The joint exercises involve armored vehicles, army aviation, and drones, with up to 300 Special Forces personnel participating.
Politics
- 10 September 2024, 17:49
The governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemn Iran’s export and Russia’s procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles. This is a further escalation of Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people. This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia, and is a direct threat to European security.
- 10 September 2024, 17:08
Today, in Tbilisi, a protest was held in front of the Government House of Georgia in support of Afghan Sadigov, the leader of the Azerbaijani “Azel TV” website who has been arrested in Georgia. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported that local independent journalists and activists participated in the protest, Turan reported. The participants called on the Georgian authorities to halt the extradition of Sadigov to Azerbaijan.
- 10 September 2024, 16:26
Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Andriy Sibiga, the newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conversation covered the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as regional and international security issues. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his heartfelt congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart on his appointment and wished him success.
- 10 September 2024, 15:24
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Georgia to participate in the 11th trilateral meeting of Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to be held in Batumi, the Defense Ministry's press service reported.
