Exercises of  Special Forces of six countries in Kazakhstan

On September 10, the Orda training ground in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan hosted the opening of the multinational Special Forces exercises "Endless Brotherhood – III." Participating in the exercises are Special Forces units from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan, with representatives from the armed forces of Jordan and Kyrgyzstan observing the drills.

The goal of the exercises is to ensure operational cohesion in unit management, enhance practical skills, exchange experiences, and improve professional abilities. The program includes tactical, firearms, mountain-parachute, and sniper training. Following these sessions, the Special Forces units will undertake a training combat operation aimed at detecting and neutralizing illegal armed groups in a populated area. The joint exercises involve armored vehicles, army aviation, and drones, with up to 300 Special Forces personnel participating.