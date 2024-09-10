Phone conversation between Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Ukraine

Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Andriy Sibiga, the newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conversation covered the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as regional and international security issues. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his heartfelt congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart on his appointment and wished him success.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation based on mutual respect and support, as well as norms and principles of international law.

Sibiga expressed hope for further strengthening of the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. He also expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan in light of the security situation around Ukraine, especially for support in the reconstruction and repair of infrastructure in Irpin and demining activities. The parties also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.