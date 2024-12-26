French Embassy lowers flags in solidarity with Azerbaijan
As a sign of solidarity with Azerbaijan, on the Day of National Mourning on 26 December the flags of the European Union and France were lowered at the French Embassy in Baku. This is stated in the message on the account of the French Embassy in social network X.
Note that 26 December in Azerbaijan is the Day of Mourning for those killed in the crash of AZAL plane, which was flying Baku-Grozny. As a result of the crash of the airliner 38 people died, 29 survived.
