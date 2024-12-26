Memorial panel in memory of Aktau victims installed at Baku airport

A memorial panel has been erected at Baku airport in memory of the victims of the Baku-Grozny AZAL plane crash.

Passengers and airport employees carry flowers to the panel.

A special flight from Aktau is expected around noon to bring 12 survivors of the 25 December crash to Baku.